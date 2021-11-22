Some people predicted that following the murder of rapper Young Dolph, there would be retaliatory violence in the city of Memphis for weeks to come. Unfortunately, it looks like those people may have been correct as it is being reported that a person was shot and killed near the home where the Mercedes-Benz, which was linked to Dolph's murder suspect's as the possible getaway vehicle, was found.

According to WREG News Channel 3, police are investigating the shooting death of a man on Bradley Street, which is where a car matching the description of Dolph's alleged killers' Mercedes-Benz was found. Witnesses allegedly heard approximately six gunshots, and a man was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the man that was killed has not been released, and it is yet to be determined whether this shooting is connected to Dolph's murder.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The suspect was reportedly driving a black sedan, and they remain on the run. It is also worth noting that the Mercedes-Benz found that matches the police description has not been confirmed to be the exact car that authorities are looking for yet.

This news comes as millions around the world continue to mourn the loss of Young Dolph, a truly independent rapper who always put his community on his back. We send our love to his family, friends, the entire Paper Route Empire team, and anyone affected by his passing.

