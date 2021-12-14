Several Paper Route Empire artists took to the Rolling Loud L.A. stage to pay tribute to Young Dolph. It is still unbelievable that the 36-year-old rapper is no longer with us, but the industry and beyond are making sure that his legacy lives on. Many of Dolph's charitable efforts have continued thanks to his team, and when it was announced that a public memorial would be held in Memphis, fans were excited to attend the event.

Dolph sadly was gunned down by unknown assailants who rushed him while he was reportedly purchasing baked goods for his mother in his hometown. The investigation is ongoing, but there haven't been updates since the rapper's November 17 slaying.



Justin Ford / Stringer / Getty Images

He has been honored by public officials as well as citizens who appreciated his talents and impact, and on Thursday (December 16), thousands will join together at the FedExForum to pay their respects. According to reports, free tickets were made available through Ticketmaster this morning (December 13), and it only took 90 minutes for them to be sold out.

The Celebration of Life event will reportedly feature Dolph's Paper Route Empire artists who will reportedly also perform a tribute. It is unclear if this event will be recorded or available for streaming, but it is expected to be.

