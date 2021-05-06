Young Dolph Lives It Up In Luxury For His New "Hashtag" Video

Young Dolph drops a video for one of the solo cuts off his "Dum and Dummer 2" joint project alongside Key Glock, and the visuals for "Hashtag" definitely shows us how good he's living.

After hitting us with the impressive joint project Dum and Dummer 2 back in March, Young Dolph and Key Glock are still giving the LP the love it deserves by releasing new singles and visuals. The latest one is for a solo track by Dolph titled "Hashtag," and he shows the world a preview of how he might've been getting through this pandemic over the past year and a half.



Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

To say that Dolph is living in the lap of luxury in his video for "Hashtag" would be an understatement, particularly when you peep his quarantine bae featured throughout. Shot entirely from the view of a penthouse suite, the visuals are what dreams are made of — well, that is if your dream is to be a platinum-selling emcee with a stacked-up shorty waiting for you in the President's Suite on the top floor of [Enter Luxury Hotel Line Here]. Did we make our point, or did you need a more detailed analogy?

Dum and Dummer 2, which a lot of you gave the coveted "VERY HOTTTTT" rating back when it dropped, is a solid effort that revives the same rap syergy that Glock & Dolph cooked up on the first Dum & Dummer back in 2019. Over the span of 20 tracks, both emcees take turns killing it on tracks, both as solo rappers and as a unit, and the results are definitely worthy of a few spins. If they keep dropping videos like this one, they might just be rocking off this project for the rest of summer 2021.

Watch the music video for "Hashtag" by Young Dolph above, and make sure to go stream the joint LP Dum and Dummer 2 right now on your preferred music streaming service. As always, let us know how you feel about both the video and album down below in the comments section: