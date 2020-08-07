Young Dolph Is On His Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, & 2Pac Shit On "Death Row"

With an album release coming next week, Young Dolph has been packing a heavy punch as of late. The CEO of Paper Route Empire is not ever about shock value. While his work may come across that way sometimes-- his new album is called Rich Slave-- there is always a deeper meaning behind things with him.

"It's the reality of being Black in this country," says Dolph about the meaning of his album title. "You can have money, and you can be a benefactor and a leader in your community, but all people see is Black skin. All the bullshit I heard about as a kid, we still face in today’s time. Over the years, they have given us a little bit of freedom but it’s only a temporary pacifier. Hopefully this album makes people understand that even though guys like me are doing well, we're still affected by racism and inequality. It’s 2020, but the same stuff is still going on."

Prior to the release of Rich Slave, the Memphis rapper has come through with his new single "Death Row," where he truly embodies the Suge Knight, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and 2Pac in him.

Listen to the new record below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Big boss, CEO, on that Suge shit

I smoked a kilo back-to-back, on that Snoop shit

On that Dr. Dre shit, I'm still ruthless

Thug Life, out 'lone, on that Pac shit