Young Dolph Is High Energy On "Talking To My Scale"

It was only a few months ago when Young Dolph announced his retirement from rap (again) following the release of Dum and Dummer 2 with Key Glock. Yet, in true Young Dolph fashion, the Memphis rapper has seemed to have enough of spending more time with his children during retirement and has blessed die-hard listeners with PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATI, a new full length release. "Talking To My Scale", the introductory track, kicks off the 36-year-olds eighth studio album with nothing but energy.

Young Dolph seems most comfortable with a high velocity piano and a booming 808 backing his voice as evidenced further by "Talking To My Scale". However, the production still presents itself as incrementally more experimental with a hypnotic synth lead that leads into the more familiar piano keys. Like frequent collaborator Key Glock, the trap style drums remain relatively stagnant throughout the song and let the 808 do the work.

Young Dolph dons a familiar flow on the track while flexing about his come up from a life of struggle. With a slightly more creative instrumental and hard hitting drums and vocals, there isn't much more you could want from a Young Dolph track.

Check it out below:

Quotable Lyrics:

If I sacrificed myself, will I go to hell?

In my trap house countin' guala, talkin' to my scale

My jewelry box havin' more water than Wisconsin Dells

Trap n****, I count money better than I spell