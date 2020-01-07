Young Dolph Gives Tour Of His Booty-full Life In "Juicy" Video

A solo cut from his collaborative project with Key Glock, "Dum and Dummer".
Young Dolph likes to bring levity to his music and its promotion. When rolling out his collaborative project with Key Glock, Dum and Dummer, the duo shared clips on social media of them fooling around in their hometown of Memphis. The 10-track project dropped in July and it was packed with that same playful energy, as is the new music video for one of Dolph's solo cuts off it, "Juicy".
The video starts with Dolph pulling up to a stereotypically-dressed "nerd" on the street. This nerd is in the midst of a phone-call breakup when Dolph happens to cruise by in his camo-printed, orange-rimmed Rolls Royce Cullinan. He generously invites this heartbroken nerd to hop in his whip so he can show him some of the wonders the world has to offer, or Dolph's world at least. The video then becomes a green-screen party with women towering over Dolph and his new friend, giving them a prime view of the bouncing booties.
Young Dolph and his Paper Route Empire-signee, Key Glock, are heading out on their joint "No Rules Tour" in February. You can check out the tour's 33 dates in the U.S. below.
Young Dolph & Key Glock No Rules Tour Dates:
February 5 - Seattle, WA, ShowBox
February 6 - Portland, OR, Roseland
February 8 - San Francisco, CA, Regency Center
February 9 - Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
February 11 - Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory
February 13 - San Diego, CA, Music Box
February 14 - Phoenix, AZ, The Marquee
February 16 - Denver, CO
February 18 - Bourbon, Lincoln, NB
February 19 - Wichita, KS, Cotillion Ballroom
February 20 - Tulsa, OK, Cains Ballroom
February 21 - San Antonio, TX, The Aztec Theater
February 22 - Houston, TX, House of Blues
February 23 - Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom
February 25 - Birmingham, Al
February 26 - Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
February 27 - Charlotte, NC, The Filmore
February 28 - Myrtle Beach, SC, House of Blues
February 29 - Greensboro, NC, Piedmont
March 1 - Washington, DC, The Fillmore
March 4 - Boston, MA, House of Blues
March 5 - Philadelphia, PA, TLA
March 6 - New York, NY, Sony Hall
March 7 - Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
March 8 - Detroit, MI, St. Andrews
March 10 - Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom
March 11 - Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room
March 12 - Kansas City, MO, Uptown
March 13 - St Louis, MO, Pop's
March 15 - Chicago, IL, Vic Theater
March 17 - Milwaukee, WI, Turner Ballroom
March 18 - Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater
March 19 - Des Moines, IA, Val Air