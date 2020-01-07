Young Dolph Gives Tour Of His Booty-full Life In "Juicy" Video

A solo cut from his collaborative project with Key Glock, "Dum and Dummer".

Young Dolph likes to bring levity to his music and its promotion. When rolling out his collaborative project with Key Glock, Dum and Dummer, the duo shared clips on social media of them fooling around in their hometown of Memphis. The 10-track project dropped in July and it was packed with that same playful energy, as is the new music video for one of Dolph's solo cuts off it, "Juicy".

The video starts with Dolph pulling up to a stereotypically-dressed "nerd" on the street. This nerd is in the midst of a phone-call breakup when Dolph happens to cruise by in his camo-printed, orange-rimmed Rolls Royce Cullinan. He generously invites this heartbroken nerd to hop in his whip so he can show him some of the wonders the world has to offer, or Dolph's world at least. The video then becomes a green-screen party with women towering over Dolph and his new friend, giving them a prime view of the bouncing booties.

Young Dolph and his Paper Route Empire-signee, Key Glock, are heading out on their joint "No Rules Tour" in February. You can check out the tour's 33 dates in the U.S. below.

Young Dolph & Key Glock No Rules Tour Dates:

February 5 - Seattle, WA, ShowBox

February 6 - Portland, OR, Roseland

February 8 - San Francisco, CA, Regency Center

February 9 - Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

February 11 - Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory

February 13 - San Diego, CA, Music Box

February 14 - Phoenix, AZ, The Marquee

February 16 - Denver, CO

February 18 - Bourbon, Lincoln, NB

February 19 - Wichita, KS, Cotillion Ballroom

February 20 - Tulsa, OK, Cains Ballroom

February 21 - San Antonio, TX, The Aztec Theater

February 22 - Houston, TX, House of Blues

February 23 - Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom

February 25 - Birmingham, Al

February 26 - Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

February 27 - Charlotte, NC, The Filmore

February 28 - Myrtle Beach, SC, House of Blues

February 29 - Greensboro, NC, Piedmont

March 1 - Washington, DC, The Fillmore

March 4 - Boston, MA, House of Blues

March 5 - Philadelphia, PA, TLA

March 6 - New York, NY, Sony Hall

March 7 - Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

March 8 - Detroit, MI, St. Andrews

March 10 - Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom

March 11 - Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room

March 12 - Kansas City, MO, Uptown

March 13 - St Louis, MO, Pop's

March 15 - Chicago, IL, Vic Theater

March 17 - Milwaukee, WI, Turner Ballroom

March 18 - Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater

March 19 - Des Moines, IA, Val Air