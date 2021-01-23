Young Dolph Enjoys The Finer Things In Life On "Scotch"

Young Dolph's independent hustle is something that genuinely needs to be studied more often. He's made it out the mud on his own without having to compromise his artistic integrity. And because of that, his music continues to speak to hustlers from all backgrounds. This week, he hopped on the deluxe edition bandwagon, stacking another eight songs onto the tracklist.

Dolph's rise to the top means that he's enjoying his success and the finer things that come with it. On the record "Scotch," Dolph reflects on the trials and tribulations with appreciation. Muddy bass looms through his vocals as he looks as his journey with a glass of brown from his mansion.

Peep the record below and sound off in the comment section with your favorite record off of Rich Slave (Deluxe).

Quotable Lyrics

Chevy, box

Fur, fox

Champagne, yachts

I just killed the parking lot

Outlaw, 'Pac

Blueprint, No Roc



