Young Dolph is celebrating hard this week because, not only did he just release his new independent album Rich Slave, but it's also his most successful debut ever.

The Memphis rapper must be jumping off the walls right now because his new album Rich Slave is debuting on the Billboard 200 album chart at the fourth spot, which marks his highest-ever position on the chart. The project experienced a successful debut, moving over 65,000 equivalent album units.

At the top of the chart is Taylor Swift, who was previously projected to move down to #2 with her chart-topping surprise album folklore. Pop Smoke stays strong at #2 with his posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. Juice WRLD's posthumous body of work Legends Never Die remains at #3 for right now.

Congratulations to Young Dolph on this accomplishment. Since he's independent now, this is even more of an achievement. With his highest debut on the chart, all profits will be going to him.

