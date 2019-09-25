A routine traffic stop almost landed Young Dolph behind bars. The Memphis rapper was driving his Mercedez-Benz G-Wagon in Atlanta when he saw flashing lights behind him. He was told that he was being stopped because he was driving without wearing his seatbelt, however, when Dolph rolled down his window to speak to officers, they claimed there was an overwhelming scent of marijuana.

It's being reported that Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton, Jr., along with his passengers were all handcuffed and told to sit on the curb while officers searched the rapper's ride. They looked through everything, but officers were unable to find anything incriminating, so the men were free to go. Dolph even managed to beat the seatbelt wrap as officers nixed giving him a ticket and let the rapper off with a warning.

Aside from this recent run-in with the law, Dolph has managed to keep himself out of trouble, lately. Just a few days from now will mark two years since a gunman opened fire on Dolph in Hollywood, California. The rapper sustained multiple gunshots wounds but managed to run to safety inside of a shoe store for cover. A man was arrested in connection to that shooting. Months earlier, Dolph's car was shot up over 100 times while he was in Charlotte, North Carolina, but he succeeded in avoiding injury.