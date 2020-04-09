Speaking to Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson for their All The Smoke podcast, Lil Wayne revealed who his favorite players are in the National Basketball Association. He also touched on the current state of rap and his preferred spitters, including Young Dolph.

"All the homies, they just been super shocked. They love the way I love [Young] Dolph," said Lil Wayne during his podcast appearance. Clearly very stoned, the words got stuck in Tunechi's mouth for a minute but he ended up completing the sentence, praising one of Memphis' finest.

The leader of Paper Route Empire caught wind of the comments, bigging up his homie and officially crowning him as one of the greatest of all time.

Reposting the clip on his Instagram account, Young Dolph had this to say about Lil Wayne: "1 time for the Best Rapper Alive aka The Rap God @liltunechi."



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

He closes out the message by affirming that the new album he announced several weeks ago would finally be released soon.

"New project otw really really soon," added Dolph.

Previously, Young Dolph claimed that the project was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak but, now that he's had a few weeks to get everything sorted out in his home studio, it looks to be ready to go.