Young Dolph & Trapboy Freddy Team With Hollyhood Bay Bay On "Trap"

Hollyhood Bay Bay has established himself as one of the most trusted DJs in the South. He's a MMG affiliate and current radio host on K104 Dallas, though he's continued to expand beyond Texas when it comes down to some of his biggest records to date. Juicy J, Project Pat, and Wiz Khalifa connected for "Cash In A Rubberband" and Hollyhood connected Ant Bankz, Kirko Bangz, and Kevin Gates for "Right Now."

He's continued to drop off some big collaborations. Most recently, he's connected with Trapboy Freddy and Young Dolph for his latest offering, "Trap." Using the art of repetition for the hook, Dolph and Trapboy Freddy deliver muddy flexes for their new collaboration alongside the Southern DJ. Check that out below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I got money habits, tragic

You see the pounds, now you don't

Trap n***a magic, thousands pounds gone

If I make his m*mmy disappear, am I wrong?

Gettin' head on the E-Way, I just hope I make it home

Bitch ratchet just like Trina but she fine like Nia Long