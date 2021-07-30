Young Dolph & The Paper Route Empire Shine On "Beat It"

Young Dolph has adamantly carried the torch for independently-minded artists, and damned if he and his team haven't reaped the benefits. Not only are they securing bags without the trappings of a major-label contract, but they're also retaining the loyalty of their fanbase with every release. Today marks the arrival of a new milestone for Dolph's collective, with Paper Route Empire's Paper Route Illuminati officially landing in full twenty-three track glory.

Though there's certainly plenty of material to unpack, one of the more immediate standouts happens to be "Beat It." Boasting a dangerously classy orchestral beat, PRE's Young Dolph and Big Unccc indulge in their unique brand of braggadocious gangsta rap. "Lay in the bushes aiming through the scope," raps Dolph. "Wait on this fuck-n***a to walk through the door / made millions of rap without sellin' dope / most valuable player boy, go ask your ho."

Check out "Beat It" now, and give the Paper Route Empire compilation project a spin to support the movement.

