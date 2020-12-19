mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Dolph & Money Man Connect With Vedo On "You Got It"

Aron A.
December 19, 2020 11:26
145 Views
You Got It (Remix)
Vedo Feat. Young Dolph & Money Man

Young Dolph and Money Man slide through for the remix of Vedo's "You Got It."


Vedo might be a new name to some but his pen has created hit records for some of the biggest names in music. From Christ Brown to Usher and Ella Mai, he's maintained a firm grip on the world of songwriting. However, like many songwriters, he's striving to put his name in the stars, rather than in the liner notes. With his single, "You Got It" bubbling up, he's returned with the official remix with some help from two of the most prolific hustlers -- Money Man and Young Dolph. Bringing their muddy Southern flow into the mix, they highlight the R&B tune with lustful and braggadocious bars.

Check out the latest offering from Vedo and peep our interview with Money Man for On The Come Up below. 

Quotable Lyrics
He treated you wrong, gotta make him regret it
Call up a scammer to fix up your credit
I gave her a rose 'cause I'm feelin' poetic
Her ex-n***a lame, man, that n***a pathetic

Vedo Young Dolph Money Man
