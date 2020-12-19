Young Dolph & Money Man Connect With Vedo On "You Got It"

Vedo might be a new name to some but his pen has created hit records for some of the biggest names in music. From Christ Brown to Usher and Ella Mai, he's maintained a firm grip on the world of songwriting. However, like many songwriters, he's striving to put his name in the stars, rather than in the liner notes. With his single, "You Got It" bubbling up, he's returned with the official remix with some help from two of the most prolific hustlers -- Money Man and Young Dolph. Bringing their muddy Southern flow into the mix, they highlight the R&B tune with lustful and braggadocious bars.

Check out the latest offering from Vedo and peep our interview with Money Man for On The Come Up below.

Quotable Lyrics

He treated you wrong, gotta make him regret it

Call up a scammer to fix up your credit

I gave her a rose 'cause I'm feelin' poetic

Her ex-n***a lame, man, that n***a pathetic