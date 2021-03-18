Young Dolph & Key Glock Return With "Sleep With The Roaches"

Key Glock and Young Dolph are set to once again channel Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels for another installment of Dum & Dummer. The sequel, which is set to land on March 26th, remains an anticipated drop from both parties, though many hope it will fare better than its cinematic counterpart Dumb & Dumberer. Luckily, early signs appear promising, especially in the wake of their new single from the project "Sleep With The Roaches."

Premiering the track on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio, Key Glock explains that the production immediately inspired him to go hard. " My adrenaline just got the rush," he reflects. "It's just like when I see money, my adrenaline get the rush. So it's like, when I heard that beat, I just got in my mode." Unsurprising given the quality of the frantic instrumental, which is swiftly attacked by both parties, both of whom engage in an unspoken competition to squeeze more flexes into a given verse.

In the same Beats 1 interview, Dolph shares a few thoughts on the forthcoming project, teasing that it will be an improvement on the first -- already a high bar, to be sure. "This second one though, it's a vibe," he explains. "It's like an hour-long vibe. 20 tracks or something. And it's just a whole vibe from beginning to end." Be sure to check out "Sleeping With Roaches" right now, and sound off if you're eagerly awaiting the release of Dum & Dummer 2 on March 26th.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Yeah, look at my wrist, hoe

I shine and ball like a muthafuckin' disco

Diamonds dance like Sisqo

Smokin' on Citgo, never on E

Everywhere I go, I got the pole on me