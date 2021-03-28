mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Dolph & Key Glock Keep It 100 At All Times On "What u see is what u get"

Aron A.
March 28, 2021 09:29
285 Views
40
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

What u see is what u get
Key Glock & Young Dolph

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Off of "Dum & Dummer 2."


There are hardly two rappers who keep it as real as Key Glock and Young Dolph. The Memphis rappers have carved their own lane in the rap game, especially for Dolph, who continues to position himself as an independent boss with a blossoming roster with Paper Route Empire. Glock, who is part of the Paper Route Empire family, has continued to build a solid catalog, both as an independent artist, as well as his collaborative efforts alongside Dolph.

Among the many highlights on their latest joint project, Dum & Dummer 2, the rappers declare their uncut authenticity on track 2, "What u see what u get." Bandplay creates an atmospheric space with touches of 80s nostalgia while Key Glock and Dolph reflect on their blessings. "We made the rules then broke the rules, we do what we want," Dolph raps.

Check out the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Is that you up there? Keep tellin’ God, “Keep blessin’ me?”
M’s on M’s, but I keep that FN right next to me
I come from shit, that’s why I ball on them so heavily
Stack it, flip it, stack it again, that’s my recipe

Key Glock & Young Dolph
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  0
  285
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Key Glock & Young Dolph
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Dolph & Key Glock Keep It 100 At All Times On "What u see is what u get"
40
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject