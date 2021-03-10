Young Dolph & Key Glock Hit The Slopes For Snowy "Aspen" Video

Young Dolph and Key Glock hit the mountains in their wintery new visuals for "Aspen."

Together, Young Dolph and Key Glock have long been one of Memphis' best duos, and last Friday, the two Paper Route Empire artists announced that they would be teaming up once again for a new collaborative project. With the release of the church organ-driven single "Aspen," Dolph and Key Glock revealed that they would revisit their popular 2019 collaboration Dum and Dummer with a full-fledged sequel. While fans patiently await Dum & Dummer 2, the Memphis artists have treated them with fresh visuals for "Aspen."

In contrast to their February music video for "Greenlight," the "Aspen" video finds Young Dolph and Key Glock escaping Memphis and heading to Aspen, Colorado for a snowy ski lodge retreat. The video begins with Dolph layered up with winter-appropriate drip as he takes viewers through his expansive and well-lit ski resort, and by the end of the video, both Dolph and Key Glock are out on the slopes covered in snow.

At one point, however, the winter visuals quickly heat up a bit with some steamy, eye-catching NSFW scenes. While moving throughout the resort, Young Dolph makes a stop in the bathroom, where a few nude women appear entering his shower. Steam blocks any ridiculously inappropriate shots from appearing in the "Aspen" video, but the video does flash a shot of their bare buttocks, so you definitely do not want to watch this video at work.

Are you feeling Young Dolph and Key Glock's wintery music video for "Aspen?"