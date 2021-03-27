mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Dolph & Key Glock Get Stupid Money On "Dummest & The Dummest"

Aron A.
March 27, 2021 09:37
Young Dolph & Key Glock close out "Dum and Dummer 2" with a banger.


Young Dolph and Key Glock have maintained a flawless track record together on wax. Each time the Paper Route Empire head honcho and his protege connect for a single, it takes over the streets, and the demand ultimately pushed them to release a collaborative album, Dum, and Dummer. Yesterday, the duo slid through with the sequel to their 2019 project, Dum, And Dummer, and it did not disappoint. Stacked with 20 songs in total, including a few solo tracks sprinkled into the mix, the Memphis duo closed out the track with a statement with "Dummest & The Dummest." Bandplay handles the chilling production while Dolph kicks things off, asserting his boss status as an independent artist before Key Glock reflects on McDonald's-themed Lambos and L.A. women.

Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I smoke good weed and got a dark-skin chick just like Obama 
White people love me though, go ask Rosie O'Donell
Got six bad bitches in my bed, it look like a Royal Rumble

