Young Dolph & Key Glock Drops Surreal Visual For "Water On Water On Water"

Erika Marie
August 17, 2019 00:38
Water On Water On Water
Young Dolph & Key Glock

The drip.


Young Dolph and Key Glock are having a good time promoting their collaborative project Dum and Dummer. The pair released the album at the end of July, and to support the well-received record, they've dropped the visual to their single "Water on Water on Water." The video is filled with vibrant colors, bizarre scenes, and half-naked women showing off all that they're working with.

In a press release, Dolph shared that he wanted specific items included in the visual to round out his vision. “I told the director that I needed to include these things in the video: A big water scene, all of my cars, so we made sure the new G-Wagon was in there, and I wanted a zebra in it," he reportedly said. "And I’ve always got to highlight beautiful dark-skinned women. We filmed it a while ago but with all the special effects, it took a while to get it just right."

Young Dolph Key Glock dum and dummer
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
