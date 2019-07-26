Young Dolph & Key Glock Are "Dum And Dummer" On New Project

The rollout to Young Dolph and Key Glock's new project has been very entertaining to witness. The social media campaign consisted of the two buddies hanging out in their native Memphis, acting a fool and generally just living their best lives. Young Dolph is an established force in his city and Key Glock is well on his way to that point. The two have similar styles and Dolph is the perfect person to teach Glizock the way to succeed in this cutthroat industry. Despite the duo branding themselves as Dum and Dummer, their intelligence led them to link up as a twosome and now, we've got some solid tunes as a result.

When Key Glock isn't busy busting Young Dolph's windows, he's in the studio with the rapper making hits. The new mixtape includes solo cuts from both artists and collaborative efforts from them as well. There are no features on Dum and Dummer, leaving room for the two Memphis spitters to truly shine.

Have a listen to their new project and let us know what you think. Is it what you expected?

Tracklist:

1. Young Dolph & Key Glock - III

2. Young Dolph & Key Glock - If I Ever

3. Young Dolph & Key Glock - 1 Hell Of A Life

4. Young Dolph - Summo'

5. Young Dolph & Key Glock - Blac Loccs

6. Key Glock - Like Key

7. Young Dolph & Key Glock - Back To Back

8. Young Dolph - It Feel Different

9. Young Dolph - Juicy

10. Young Dolph & Key Glock - Water on Water on Water