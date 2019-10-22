You pulling up to a show?
In July, Young Dolph and his Paper Route Empire-signee, Key Glock dropped their 10-track collaborative project, Dum and Dummer. The rollout was a whole lotta fun to watch - as the duo shared videos of them wreaking havoc in their hometown of Memphis - and now they're bringing that energy on the road. Today, Dolph and Glizock announced that they're heading on a massive U.S. tour. The "No Rules Tour" is presented by Sirius XM and Hip Hop Nation and will stop in 33 cities.
Young Dolph & Key Glock No Rules Tour Dates:
February 5 - Seattle, WA, ShowBox
February 6 - Portland, OR, Roseland
February 8 - San Francisco, CA, Regency Center
February 9 - Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
February 11 - Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory
February 13 - San Diego, CA, Music Box
February 14 - Phoenix, AZ, The Marquee
February 16 - Denver, CO
February 18 - Bourbon, Lincoln, NB
February 19 - Wichita, KS, Cotillion Ballroom
February 20 - Tulsa, OK, Cains Ballroom
February 21 - San Antonio, TX, The Aztec Theater
February 22 - Houston, TX, House of Blues
February 23 - Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom
February 25 - Birmingham, Al
February 26 - Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle
February 27 - Charlotte, NC, The Filmore
February 28 - Myrtle Beach, SC, House of Blues
February 29 - Greensboro, NC, Piedmont
March 1 - Washington, DC, The Fillmore
March 4 - Boston, MA, House of Blues
March 5 - Philadelphia, PA, TLA
March 6 - New York, NY, Sony Hall
March 7 - Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
March 8 - Detroit, MI, St. Andrews
March 10 - Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom
March 11 - Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room
March 12 - Kansas City, MO, Uptown
March 13 - St Louis, MO, Pop's
March 15 - Chicago, IL, Vic Theater
March 17 - Milwaukee, WI, Turner Ballroom
March 18 - Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater
March 19 - Des Moines, IA, Val Air