In July, Young Dolph and his Paper Route Empire-signee, Key Glock dropped their 10-track collaborative project, Dum and Dummer. The rollout was a whole lotta fun to watch - as the duo shared videos of them wreaking havoc in their hometown of Memphis - and now they're bringing that energy on the road. Today, Dolph and Glizock announced that they're heading on a massive U.S. tour. The "No Rules Tour" is presented by Sirius XM and Hip Hop Nation and will stop in 33 cities.

Young Dolph & Key Glock No Rules Tour Dates:

February 5 - Seattle, WA, ShowBox

February 6 - Portland, OR, Roseland

February 8 - San Francisco, CA, Regency Center

February 9 - Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

February 11 - Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory

February 13 - San Diego, CA, Music Box

February 14 - Phoenix, AZ, The Marquee

February 16 - Denver, CO

February 18 - Bourbon, Lincoln, NB

February 19 - Wichita, KS, Cotillion Ballroom

February 20 - Tulsa, OK, Cains Ballroom

February 21 - San Antonio, TX, The Aztec Theater

February 22 - Houston, TX, House of Blues

February 23 - Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom

February 25 - Birmingham, Al

February 26 - Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle

February 27 - Charlotte, NC, The Filmore

February 28 - Myrtle Beach, SC, House of Blues

February 29 - Greensboro, NC, Piedmont

March 1 - Washington, DC, The Fillmore

March 4 - Boston, MA, House of Blues

March 5 - Philadelphia, PA, TLA

March 6 - New York, NY, Sony Hall

March 7 - Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

March 8 - Detroit, MI, St. Andrews

March 10 - Louisville, KY, Mercury Ballroom

March 11 - Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room

March 12 - Kansas City, MO, Uptown

March 13 - St Louis, MO, Pop's

March 15 - Chicago, IL, Vic Theater

March 17 - Milwaukee, WI, Turner Ballroom

March 18 - Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater

March 19 - Des Moines, IA, Val Air