mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Dolph & Key Glock Announce "Dum & Dummer 2" With "Aspen" Single Release

Alex Zidel
March 05, 2021 10:28
402 Views
30
2
Paper Route EMPIREPaper Route EMPIRE
Paper Route EMPIRE

Aspen
Young Dolph & Key Glock

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Young Dolph & Key Glock prepare for "Dum & Dummer 2" with the release of their new single "Aspen".


Memphis rap has been booming this year but two of the city's toughest steppers are officially headed to Aspen, Colorado for some fun in the snow. Young Dolph and Key Glock have always formed a strong duo, collaborating handfuls of times and managing to bring the best out of each other. We witnessed that first-hand with the release of their collaborative album Dum & Dummer. The duo of Memphis rappers has strong chemistry out of Paper Route EMPIRE and, for their latest display, they're announcing the follow-up project with their new single "Aspen".

Operating at an even higher level of craftsmanship on the new collaboration, Dolph and Glock invite fans back into their world for the latest single to arrive from the upcoming Dum & Dummer 2. The two stars are blood cousins, so it makes sense that they have so much chemistry in the studio. The icy new single "Aspen" features production from BandPlay. The music video will be out later today.

Listen to "Aspen" below and stay tuned for more information about the upcoming release of Dum & Dummer 2.

Quotable Lyrics:

Stay out my way, I'll pop you like an Aspirin (Watch out)
Trap n***a on the way to Aspen (Aspen)
Smoke the best weed and spent millions on fashion (Stylin')
I cash the chicken, went ballin' in Aspen (Colorado)
Grew up f*cked up, now I'm havin' (Yeah, yeah)
Don't make me book you for a closed casket (Yeah, yeah)
Drop a bag on ya ass and go to Aspen (Aspen)
I just dropped off sixty bags in the Aston (Martin)

Young Dolph
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  2
  402
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young Dolph Key Glock new music paper route empire new song Aspen dum and dummer Dum & Dummer 2 memphis
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Dolph & Key Glock Announce "Dum & Dummer 2" With "Aspen" Single Release
30
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject