Young Dolph & Key Glock Announce "Dum & Dummer 2" With "Aspen" Single Release

Memphis rap has been booming this year but two of the city's toughest steppers are officially headed to Aspen, Colorado for some fun in the snow. Young Dolph and Key Glock have always formed a strong duo, collaborating handfuls of times and managing to bring the best out of each other. We witnessed that first-hand with the release of their collaborative album Dum & Dummer. The duo of Memphis rappers has strong chemistry out of Paper Route EMPIRE and, for their latest display, they're announcing the follow-up project with their new single "Aspen".

Operating at an even higher level of craftsmanship on the new collaboration, Dolph and Glock invite fans back into their world for the latest single to arrive from the upcoming Dum & Dummer 2. The two stars are blood cousins, so it makes sense that they have so much chemistry in the studio. The icy new single "Aspen" features production from BandPlay. The music video will be out later today.

Listen to "Aspen" below and stay tuned for more information about the upcoming release of Dum & Dummer 2.

Quotable Lyrics:

Stay out my way, I'll pop you like an Aspirin (Watch out)

Trap n***a on the way to Aspen (Aspen)

Smoke the best weed and spent millions on fashion (Stylin')

I cash the chicken, went ballin' in Aspen (Colorado)

Grew up f*cked up, now I'm havin' (Yeah, yeah)

Don't make me book you for a closed casket (Yeah, yeah)

Drop a bag on ya ass and go to Aspen (Aspen)

I just dropped off sixty bags in the Aston (Martin)