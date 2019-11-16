Young Dirty Bastard Pelts Out Bars On "Bar Sun" Single

When your father is Ol' Dirty Bastard, it can be difficult to step into the music scene as an artist. Wednesday marked 15 years since the Wu-Tang Clan legend passed away and Friday would have been his 51st birthday. To celebrate his life and legacy, ODB's son Young Dirty Bastard dropped off his new Lordz of Brooklyn-produced single "Bar Sun." Hip hop fans will enjoy this one, not only for the streetwise production, but because its obvious that YDB has a born talent that he's been fine-tuning while studying with some of the greats.

The Growing Up Hip Hop New York star often fills in for his late father during Wu-Tang's live shows, so some may be under the impression that his music will mirror that of ODB. However, Young Dirty Bastard is able to pay homage to his beloved father while also putting his talents on display and carving out his own lane in the hip hop game. Give "Bar Sun" a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Mirror mirror on the wall demonic reflection

At night time its astral projection

Soul and body, that's a spiritual connection



