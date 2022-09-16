Young Devyn Taps Fivio Foreign For "Outside"

New York has united on a new track from Young Devyn. The Brooklyn artist has announced the impending arrival of her sophomore EP Baby Goat 2, and to help celebrate the news, she delivers her Fivio Foreign-assisted single, "Outside." The two BK spitters link on a song that chops and screws Maroon 5's hit "Moves Like Jagger," modernizing the Pop favorite with a Drill addition.

“This song with Fivio and I represents another legendary link up for New York City and a new beginning for the industry. As the next one coming up from my city, I feel like I represent a fresh start, a new lane, and ‘Outside’ is gonna show that all you have to do is be yourself and watch how you win! We outsideeee.”

Baby Goat 2 will hit streaming services on September 23, so stay tuned in with us as we share more about that release. In the meantime, stream Young Devyn's "Outside" featuring Fivio Foreign and let us know which of their bars stand out.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't gotta talk much

You puttin' up work but you claimin' you bossed up (How?)

See, I'm from the jungle, gutter, and the field, but I promise I never been crossed up (Nah)

But my hundreds is blue like we all cuz', ain't no smoke when they see me, it's all sucks