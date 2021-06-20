Young Devyn Drops The Long Awaited "Baby Goat" EP

New York native Young Devyn has been building up buzz around herself over the past few years, establishing herself as a powerful force to keep an eye on. Assembling anticipation for her new EP Baby Goat by dropping new singles, music videos, and more, the talented Brooklyn emcee has finally delivered the long-awaited project.

The short and sweet 8-track project does a cutthroat job at showcasing her skills, with song packed with hard-hitting bars and piercing production. The tape marks her first release since joining forces with her label 4th & Broadway. The former child Soca star began the rollout of her debut with the summer-ready single "Like This." Elements of her Soca roots can be heard distinctly on the tape's fifth and sixth tracks "Secret" and "Entangle," showcasing her versatility.

Speaking on "Like This," Devyn revealed, “‘Like This’ is that cocky, braggadocious type of rap record. I wanted to have fun & show aggression, but still, let my bars display that I’m an elite lyricist with crazy flows.” She's also scheduled to hit the stage at this year's Rolling Loud Festival in New York City.

Stream Young Devyn's new Baby Goat EP and let us know what you think of the new project down in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Act Bad

3. Like This

4. Straight To It

5. Secret

6. Entangle

7. Time Away

8. Realer Than This