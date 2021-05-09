Young Crazy & Icewear Vezzo Bring The Energy On New Track "Shell Jumping"

Coming out of Virginia, Young Crazy continues to show promise, and recently, he decided to link up with Detroit's own Icewear Vezzo for a brand new track called "Shell Jumping." Icewear Vezzo is fresh off of a song with Lil Durk and when you combine two artists with menacing flows together, you end up with a track that is certainly going to get you hyped up whenever you're out in the gym.

"Shell Jumping" is filled with hard drums and sinister piano lines that immediately give you the sense that both of these artists mean business. Both Young Crazy and Icewear Vezzo are at their best on this song as their bars give you a sense of danger and when paired with the production, it feels like a movie is being played out.

You can stream this new effort, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Trump gave away the money, how you still poor?

You bought all them damn guns and y'all still whores

Why you shootin' in the air, you trying to kill the lord?

Play Monopoly in these streets we just built the board