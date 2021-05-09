mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Crazy & Icewear Vezzo Bring The Energy On New Track "Shell Jumping"

Alexander Cole
May 09, 2021 13:09
129 Views
00
0
Image via Young CrazyImage via Young Crazy
Image via Young Crazy

Shell Jumping
Young Crazy Feat. Icewear Vezzo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Young Crazy & Icewear Vezzo are a dynamic duo on "Shell Jumping."


Coming out of Virginia, Young Crazy continues to show promise, and recently, he decided to link up with Detroit's own Icewear Vezzo for a brand new track called "Shell Jumping." Icewear Vezzo is fresh off of a song with Lil Durk and when you combine two artists with menacing flows together, you end up with a track that is certainly going to get you hyped up whenever you're out in the gym.

"Shell Jumping" is filled with hard drums and sinister piano lines that immediately give you the sense that both of these artists mean business. Both Young Crazy and Icewear Vezzo are at their best on this song as their bars give you a sense of danger and when paired with the production, it feels like a movie is being played out.

You can stream this new effort, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Trump gave away the money, how you still poor?
You bought all them damn guns and y'all still whores
Why you shootin' in the air, you trying to kill the lord?
Play Monopoly in these streets we just built the board

Young Crazy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  129
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young Crazy Icewear Vezzo Shell Jumping new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Crazy & Icewear Vezzo Bring The Energy On New Track "Shell Jumping"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject