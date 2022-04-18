Johnny May Cash, a young pioneer in the Chicago drill movement, was reportedly shot and killed over the weekend, according to a report from SayCheeseTV. The man was the younger brother of famous producer Young Chop, and he was also beloved by his peers who credited him for many of the sounds we hear out of Chicago.

According to the report, Cash had been shot in the thigh which eventually led to his death. Just a few months prior to the shooting, a video went viral that allegedly depicted Cash beating up a woman. Some feel as though this video is what eventually led to his death, according to HipHopDX.





Cash's final Instagram post was from July of last year, and as you can see, there are a plethora of messages. Many commented "RIP" upon realizing the news, while others took a much different and negative approach. Either way, it is clear that Johnny May Cash was a figure who represented the Chicago drill scene, and his presence in the music culture there will certainly be missed.





As it stands, this is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates.

