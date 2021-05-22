Young Chop Taps Kevin Gates For Emotional "Did What I Did" Remix

The last time Young Chop was making headlines was when he was running rampant through the Internet with some astonishing claims about the music industry and some of its heavy-hitting personas. The producer pretty much went in on everyone with little regard towards the possibilities of being blackballed. Unfortunately, this episode landed him behind bars for a bit but it appears that he's back out and ready to flood the streets.

Last year, the rapper released The Intro x Young Godfather with the single, "Did What I Did." Now, he's returned with an official remix of the record with Kevin Gates who adds an equally emotional verse to Chop's record.

Peep the latest from Chop and Gates below. How are you feeling about the single?

Quotable Lyrics

I was the underdog

My heart goes out to the other dog

Have you ever been alone in a cell

And never had no one to call?

Knowin' in life it gotta be somebody out here feelin' like me