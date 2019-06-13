mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Chop Takes It The "Chop Way"

Aron A.
June 12, 2019 20:44
148 Views
02
1
CoverCover

Chop Way
Young Chop

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Young Chop announces his album is done with his latest track.


Young Chop helped introduce with drill movement along with Chief Keef. The two of them delivered hit after hit as Chop was Chief Keef's go-to producer. Although he spent the majority of the years following "Don't Like" as a producer first and foremost, he has since established himself as a an artist in his own right. He's released several projects at this point with another one on the way which he confirmed on Instagram earlier today.

Young Chop is back with his latest single, "Chop Way." Chop released the single along with news that his next album has been completed. Chop takes a melodic wrote over a smooth beat that strays away from his original drill sound. The rapper released the single along with a Triller video.

Quotable Lyrics
Pockets stuffed with the blue hunnids, mm
N***as woofin', they gon' do nothing, mm
Came a long way from beatin' buckets, mm

Young Chop
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  1
  148
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Young Chop new single drill chicago
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Young Chop Takes It The "Chop Way"
02
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject