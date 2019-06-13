Young Chop Takes It The "Chop Way"

Young Chop helped introduce with drill movement along with Chief Keef. The two of them delivered hit after hit as Chop was Chief Keef's go-to producer. Although he spent the majority of the years following "Don't Like" as a producer first and foremost, he has since established himself as a an artist in his own right. He's released several projects at this point with another one on the way which he confirmed on Instagram earlier today.

Young Chop is back with his latest single, "Chop Way." Chop released the single along with news that his next album has been completed. Chop takes a melodic wrote over a smooth beat that strays away from his original drill sound. The rapper released the single along with a Triller video.

Quotable Lyrics

Pockets stuffed with the blue hunnids, mm

N***as woofin', they gon' do nothing, mm

Came a long way from beatin' buckets, mm