Young Chop Is Straight To The Point On "Get Hit In They Sh*t"

The past few years of Young Chop's career have been largely troublesome. He's sparked feuds with other rappers that have led to his arrest. This never really stopped him from continue making disparaging remarks about other rappers in the game. In the midst of all of this, he's keeping a steady stream of music on deck and this week, he returned with his latest banger, "Get Hit In They Shit." Chop uses the moment to address his unnamed opponents in hip-hop, reminding them that he's ready to match their energy.

Chop already came through with his latest project, I Win earlier this year. The seven-song project was largely handled solo with the exception of the remix to "Did What I Did" featuring Kevin Gates.

Check out his latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I face shot ya, can't see, n***a

30 hangin' off me, n***a

Doin' hits OT, n***a

Hoppin' out in that Jeep, n***a

Man down on the scene, n***a