Young Chop faced his second arrest this month alone on Thursday (April 16th), this time for violating the terms of his probation. It's been quite the quarantine for Chop, as his senseless diss-streak has landed him in quite a bit of turmoil. Chop has been going after countless rappers for seemingly no reason other than to stir up drama and garner attention. One of his most frequent targets has been 21 Savage, whom Chop went looking for in his old neighbourhood in Atlanta. Chop's hunt for 21 landed the producer in jail for reckless conduct, although he was later released that same day. Now, Chop has been put back behind bars for an entirely separate charge connected to yet another arrest earlier this year.

Image via HNHH

Back in February, Chop was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly starving his dog to the point of death. He was subsequently placed on probation, which he has just recently violated. According to Gwinnett County Police records, Chop was booked at around 3:30 p.m on Thursday without bail. It is unclear exactly which terms of his probation that he has violated, but it's possible that it is in connection with his reckless conduct charge. He has also recently been accused of firing a gun into a street in front of his house in Peachtree Corners, as well as driving with an expired tag and without a license nor insurance.

