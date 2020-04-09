After he was allegedly targeted in a shooting this weekend, Young Chop took a bit of a break from his trolling ways. In the last few weeks, the producer has come after 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Southside, Diddy, Sukihana, and too many others to name. The Chicago native may have slowed things down but that doesn't mean he doesn't still want the smoke.

Updating his social media accounts today, Young Chop took aim at a new target: Drake.

Sharing a photo of the multi-platinum recording artist, the beatmaker made fun of Meek Mill by saying that if anybody were to battle Drake in a diss track face-off, Young Chop would be the man for the job.

"I’m not done yet I’m not meek I will go song for song shit I wrote fr," wrote Chop on Instagram. "He a hoe too just like Jr bitch ass."

That wasn't it for his foolish behavior though. In addition to calling out one of the most successful musicians of all time, Young Chop threw additional shots at Meek Mill and French Montana.

While his diss against French was tame, his post about Meek will piss off a lot of people.

The producer posted a screenshot of the tribute the Philadelphia rapper shared after Pop Smoke passed away but, according to Chop, Pop Smoke wasn't even fond of Meek.

"Y’all pop smoke didn’t like @meekmill this bitch ass n***a meek funny to me," said Chop. "I seen the interview pop did he said fuck y’all the one with Angie Martinez."

What do you think of Young Chop's recent string of posts?