Young Chop Dubs Himself The "Young Godfather" On His New Project

Aron A.
March 02, 2020 20:47
Young Godfather
Young Chop

Young Chop is back in action with his new project.


Young Chop's influence in the game is still seen today as drill music has expanded far and wide. While drills evolved, he has too in his own direction. He's a producer and an artist in his own right with several projects to prove just that. He's a triple threat and he exhibits that once again on Young Godfather, his latest project. With nine tracks in total, Chop holds it down entirely on his own with the exception of Chicago's rising star, Calboy, who makes an appearance on the previously released single, "Need That Bag."

Young Chop had a hell of a run in 2019 with the release of his project, Don't SleepComfortable and Chop Way. Check out his latest project below and sound off with your thoughts. 

Reject