Young Chop Drops "You Know What We Do" Diss Track Against Drake, 21 Savage, & More

April 10, 2020 16:06
You Know What We Do
Young Chop dropped a self-proclaimed "diss track" against Drake, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and French Montana called, "You Know What We Do."


Young Chop is not putting his dissing spree to rest. The rapper-producer has been going after every person imaginable these days, from Jay-Z to Diddy to T.I. to Lil Wayne, to even Spike Lee. Some of the first few targets of Chop's wrath were fellow artists like 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and French Montana, all of which are the subjects of Chop's new diss track. Along with these three diss victims, Chop also called out one of his most recent targets, Drake.

Chop promoted the song on Instagram, proclaiming it a diss track and tagging the artists in question (except French, for some reason) in the caption. Despite this diss declaration, Chop doesn't call any of these four rappers out by name on the track. In fact, the song could hardly be considered a diss of any kind. However, he does seem to allude to the most recent development in his ongoing beef with 21 Savage, which ultimately landed Chop in the slammer. He actually went looking for 21 in his Atlanta neighbourhood, documenting his search on Instagram. He went on to claim that his Uber was allegedly shot at that same day. Chop was later arrested for reckless behaviour on Monday as a result of these antics, and has since been released. On "You Know What We Do," he spits, "slide through your block, I'm looking for them, people," seemingly referring to his hunt for 21.

Quotable Lyrics

When I go to sleep I dream about that money
Please don't hit my line asking for no money
I got big blue cheese I'm staking hundreds
My diamonds on freeze they freezed up like an igloo
She looked through the peephole b*tch I can't see you

 

 

