Young Chop Drops "Under Surveillance"

Aron A.
November 16, 2021 14:35
Under Surveillance
Young Chop

Young Chop is back with a new project.


The Godfather of drill continues to leave his imprint through his solo releases. With the year's end inching closer, the producer and rapper is preparing to sweep through with a few new projects, beginning with Under Surveillance. The rapper came through with his latest project this week. The 7-song effort features no credited guest verses with production being entirely handled by Chop himself. 

Under Surveillance arrives just weeks before he unveils a new project which he announced as a part 2 on Instagram last week. That project is set to include four songs and one guest appearance from Nikko Baby.

The rapper's latest body of work serves as the follow-up to his project I Win which he released in June and included the Kevin Gates-assisted, "Did What I Did (Remix)." 

