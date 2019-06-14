Young Chop Drops Off "Chop Way" EP

Young Chop has evolved into an artist in his own right following years of creating hits after hits for other artists. After emerging into the game as Chief Keef's main producer, handling the beats on hits like "Don't Like," "Love Sosa" and more, he became a go-to producer in the industry. However, in the past few years, he's been putting on the hat of both rapper and producer. He's released several projects in recent times but today, he unleashes his short, new project, Chop Way.

Last night, Young Chop released the title track off of his new project before dropping off Chop Way in its entirety without much notice. The six-track project includes a single feature from Rizzo.

Peep the new project below and sound off on your favorite track in the comments.