Young Chop says he engaged in sexual activity with Meek Mill's girl on Twitter, Sunday, continuing a string of insults he's leveled at the rapper.



"On some real shit @MeekMill mad cuz his bitch suck my dick," Chop tweeted. "On my mother that’s why he mad at me and it’s wasn’t Nicki Minaj."

He also called Meek Mill scary on Instagram Live, earlier this week: "That boy really scary like that though."

Mill responded on Twitter saying, "It’s obvious chop having some mental issues. Y’all be gassing stuff so much y’all just gone ignore it! I been getting beats from him for years hope he get well."

Meek Mill isn't the only rapper Chop has insulted in recent days. He came at 21 Savage, yesterday, saying, "I state facts. Yeah, I'm saying niggas' names. Yeah, 21, all y'all niggas some bitches. What's up? On God. And I'm in Atlanta. And 21, we live in the same area. Tell the people that. We live in the same fucking area. We go to the same Walmart, nigga. What's up, nigga. Let the people know that."

21 Savage responded on Instagram saying, "Make sure y'all go get his tape when it drop cuz he need da clout and pray for him cuz he done lost his mind."

