Young Chop Declares Victory On "I Win"

It feels like a lifetime ago when Young Chop emerged with the innovative sound of trap but somehow, it feels like it's been even longer since his public feud with just about everyone in the rap game. Thankfully, it seems like he's putting his energy towards something productive and now, he's back with a brand new body of work. The producer/rapper released his latest project, I Win this week. The project includes seven tracks that were entirely written and produced by Chop. Though there aren't many features, the one that does appear on the project comes from Kevin Gates on the previously released single, "Did What I Did (Remix)."

Check out the project below and let us know your thoughts on Young Chop's I Win.