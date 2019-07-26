Young Chop & Future Link Up On "Ammo & Juice"

Aside from the drama involving a group of men sucker-punching his security guard, Future has done his best to keep himself out of scandalous headlines as he continues to steadily roll out new music. Although his SAVE ME project received mixed reviews, his latest singles including his Lil Keed-assisted "Undefeated," his Meek Mill-assisted "100 Shooters," and Metro Boomin-produced "Rings On Me" have fans clamoring for more.

There's no word quite yet on what's next for the rapper as far as a project is concerned, but it's easy to speculate that something is brewing with the number of releases hitting the streets, the latest being the Young Chop-produced single "Ammo & Juice." The internationally known rapper may have built himself up into a multi-millionaire off of his music, but for Future, he wants to be an example to children in the neighborhood he grew up in.

“Like, I can actually do this. I can actually live my dreams that I was thinking about last night," he told Rolling Stone. "The car I was dreaming about, the lifestyle I was dreaming about, I can actually live this life. I see this person. I see my home. I see my cousin doing this. This was a dream of his and he actually living everything he dreamed about, even more. It gives you a sense of hope. It gives hope. A lot of entertainers give hope to Atlanta."