Young Buck Tells His Story On New EP "40 Days & 40 Nights"

A lot has been said about Young Buck in recent years. His former G-Unit partner 50 Cent has taken the humiliation route with his ex-friend, accusing Buck of sleeping with transgender women, which the rapper has denied. A few days ago, Buck released his latest single "Public Opinion" to fight back against the things people have said about him, and on Thursday night, he returned with a new EP called 40 Days and 40 Nights.

The new seven-song display features a couple of artists, including Tray8 and Oskie. Buck shows off his lyrical ability on most of the tracks, releasing the highlight "Enough Is Enough" where he responds to Juvenile and others that have criticized him recently.

Listen to Young Buck's new EP below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. 40 Days and 40 Nights

2. Public Opinion

3. For Me (feat. Tray8)

4. Enough Is Enough

5. Against Me (feat. Oskie)

6. Figure It Out

7. Zero