We're surprised 50 Cent has had nothing to say about this... Former G-Unit rapper Young Buck has found himself in a rough situation with the law, getting arrested just days before Christmas and being forced to spend the next few months behind bars.

According to Scoop Nashville, a local news website, Young Buck, real name David Darnell Brown, was arrested on December 20 and taken to jail, where he will spend the next few months before his next court date. Buck is being held without bond on a felony fugitive from justice warrant. The rapper's upcoming court date is reportedly scheduled for May 7, 2020, meaning that he will be kept in a cell until then.

Over the last year, Young Buck has been embroiled in an on-again-off-again feud with his former friend 50 Cent. The two have been at odds over rumors that Buck was in a relationship with a transgender woman. This information has resulted in a barrage of memes being thrown from Fif to Buck on social media, clowning the man and his alleged girlfriend in a highly-transphobic manner. We wouldn't be surprised if Fiddy has something to say about the G-Unit rapper's recent arrest.

We will continue to keep you updated on any potential updates regarding his release. Free Buck!