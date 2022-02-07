mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Buck Shrugs Off 50 Cent's Latest Diss On "It's Nothing"

Aron A.
February 07, 2022 09:52
Young Buck appears to respond to 50 Cent's latest diss about his recent arrest on "It's Nothing."


50 Cent doesn't miss an opportunity to diss Young Buck, especially when the former G-Unit artist takes an L publicly. Last week, Buck was arrested for vandalism after allegedly keying his ex-girlfriend's car. Fif found the photo and went straight to Instagram to clown Buck with a reminder that there's still a debt that needs to be paid off. "Buck B-Unit Bi sexual Unit. Leave that girl alone. she didn’t know he had all this shit going on, none of us did And He best be coming up wit my money," Fif wrote.

Now, Buck has responded with a brand new song titled, "It's Nothing." The YoungSeph-produced banger finds Buck basking in a nonchalant attitude, shrugging off his former label boss and his recent charges.

Check the latest from Buck below. 

Quotable Lyrics
I make a bitch look up
She know I got the hook up
Give 'em the whole brick
N***a you got to cook up

