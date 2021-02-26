mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young Buck Returns With "Back On My Buck Shit Vol. 3"

Mitch Findlay
February 26, 2021 10:21
Back On My Buck Shit Vol. 3
Young Buck

Young Buck keeps his momentum rolling with yet another new album in "Back On My Buck Shit Vol. 3," executive produced by Drumma Boy.


Just when you thought Young Buck was about to take a breather following the release of Vaccine, the Cashville lyricist has returned with yet another project. This time, he's opted to revisit a long-running series with Back On My Buck Shit Vol. 3, executive produced by Drumma Boy and featuring appearances from Boosie, Berner, Sada Baby, and Tee Grizzley. It also happens to include his recent single "Ash Tray," an emotional reflection on his time rolling with 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Lloyd Banks

Though G-Unit is no more, many fans still hold the crew's legacy in high regard, and much of that respect has carried over to Buck himself. After all, he remains the lone member to retain a steady output of new music, and his rapping ability remains as sharp as ever. Not to mention his versatility, as he blesses a variety of different production styles throughout the project, be it hard-hitting Southern bangers or more atmospheric vibey cuts. Should you be on board with everything Buck is bringing to the table, don't sleep on Back On My Buck Shit Vol. 3 -- available in full right here. 

