Young Buck Is Flexing Again On "40 Days And 40 Nights"

Ever since Young Buck was kicked out of legendary New York rap collective G-Unit by 50 Cent, he has been continually counted out in the rap game. His strained relationships with other rappers and the rap game in general included frequent internet harassment and antics against Young Buck involving everything from transphobic remarks to alleged lies about his sexuality. Well, Young Buck sets the tone well for his new album 40 Days and 40 Nights with an intro track of the same name that finds him fired up, flexing, and not letting anyone doubt him.

"Gotta run it up now or later, could give two f**** about a hater," Young Buck says defiantly throughout the song. His energy is truly remarkable on "40 Days and 40 Nights"- he's the most angry that he's been in years. Women, money, his contemporaries, and lots and lots of guns are all mentioned on the track as Young Buck transitions between flows of him almost yelling to standard triplet flows. Surprisingly enough, the hook is incredibly catchy and definitely one of Buck's best in years. His energy is infectious throughout the song, and it truly is hard not to bang your head to.

The production on the song is minimal, though Buck replaced his typical New York beats for a more standard trap beat.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just got rich trappings on this yay in 40 days

I got 40 sticks, keep em where my shorty stay

I got 40 licks, I just copped bout 40 play