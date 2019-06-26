Young Buck Goes For 50 Cent's Jugular On "The Story Of Foofy"

How did we end up here? Despite the fact that both men helped contribute to one of the greatest crew-based albums of our time, Young Buck and his former friend 50 Cent are currently in the midst of an ugly feud. Though the mud-slinging has come from both directions, Buck has been the sole party to step behind the mic and unload a diss track, the good-old-fashioned way. Today marks "The Story Of Foofy," which finds Buck taking a page from Pusha T's novel, tackling "The Story Of OJ's" instrumental; interestingly enough, the Jay-Z helmed track has since become synonymous with diss-records, an unconventional yet super-effective backdrop.

For the most part, Buck uses his platform to draw a distinctive line between himself and the subject of his ire. "I'm telling Foofy I know a n***a that you should meet," he raps, "I told you who it was you told me 'keep him away from me!' / Maybe the residue of officers was telling you, internally you need to stay from round this revenue." He keeps the onslaught going rapping "this real life though, not 48 Laws, this not written by White Folks."

As the track concludes, Buck goes for the jugular. "Tour bus full of choppas, you open up the doors / looking at me like 'Damn Buck, this shit is yours? / I'm looking at you like damn Foofy this shit is war / can't let these n***as shoot me like they done to you before / let Vivica come answer all this trivia, bout all the different things she put into ya." Whether 50 takes the bait is another story, but it would certainly be interesting to see the mighty mogul return the favor. For now, does Buck hold the advantage?

