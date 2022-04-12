It looks like there's still a battle going on between Young Buck and 50 Cent. During an interview on It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, Buck revealed that his former G-Unit peer continues to block him from dropping new music, and has even caused him to file for bankruptcy.

"It's one of those situations where he feels how he feels in regards to me and I feel how I feel in regards to him. I always got my personal space to protect as a man first, and you know how Fifty does. Fifty takes shots and things like that, which prompted me at the time to say some things back," Buck responded to Harper's question about his ongoing beef with 50 Cent. "Our situation is strictly based on business when it's all said and done. You know I just feel like it's a way to handle this without all the back and forth."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Buck brought up the issue of 50 Cent claiming that the Straight Outta Cashville rapper owed him money. He alleged that 50 Cent couldn't produce any receipts at the time that would prove that he owed money. To move on from his relationship with the G-Unit leader, Buck offered to create one more album to end his contract but his offer was denied. "Even me trying to complete my project, I had one album left and I even reached out like 'Look man, I'll give you an album just to be able to go my own way and then he turned that down," he said. "We possibly could iron our situation out if we had a real conversation with each other, you know what I'm saying, and just getting a clear understanding of where I stand at and where he stands at."

Young Buck continued to note that because 50 Cent has made claims that he owes all of these debts, he had to file for bankruptcy. He also says that he released a cease and desist letter to stop him from making any music per TMZ. Young Buck is clearly ready to move on with his music career, hopefully, he won't have to wait too long.

[Via]