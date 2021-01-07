DJ Vlad says that his interview with Young Buck is one of his best in years, and it makes sense that he would think that because the rapper is speaking about anything and everything, with portions of their conversation being released every other day. On Thursday afternoon, VladTV released the latest part of their talk, which centers on the video that surfaced of Young Buck with a trans woman.

As you surely know, transphobia and homophobia are still running rampant in hip-hop, with the former posing serious danger. Young Buck was previously caught on video with a trans woman, which created a media circus and served as ammunition for 50 Cent to fuel his beef with Buck. The rapper has used the video against his former G-Unit partner for years, and it's still a major topic for some of Buck's haters. The rapper explained what really happened with Vlad.



"When that sh*t first happened, man, just to be honest with you, it f*cked me up like it would f*ck anybody up," admitted Young Buck. "For me, it was one of them situations where I reacted not even seeing the video first because I know where I stand at. Like I said, I don't got a problem with them people. That wasn't me. But when I seen the f*cking video, I said, damn, that is me in that f*cking video. But it wasn't me knowingly going into a situation knowing that this is what the f*ck it was. It was one of those things where I was catfished out of some sh*t pretty much. A person was in these DMs sending p*ssy [pictures] squirting all over the room and pop up and say 'I'm in your city'. Me, at the time, thinking with my d*ck, I smashed over there thinking I'm gonna smash on this b*tch and walk in the situation-- it wasn't even me knowing what the person was at the time, it was me feeling like, hold on, this is a f*cking robbery or set-up because when I realized, 'hold on, that ain't the same motherf*cker that's been in the video', I immediately got the f*ck out of the room."

Buck goes on to say that nothing sexual happened with the woman in the video.



"It's clearly a situation where they were using [the video] to try and set me up for whatever reason or whatever they was trying to do," says the rapper. "Because when I seen this sh*t, I could see the way the camera angles were set up, but there was nothing that came from that. It was me getting out of the room honestly thinking that it was a f*cking set-up from a b*tch because nothing came from it. I approached the situation like, 'ay, put this motherf*cker in your mouth' from the understanding of what it was through these DMs and texts at that time was, 'I'm on my period'. So I was basically coming in, looking for the goddamn head out the b*tch but it ended up not being a f*cking b*tch and I ended up not getting no head from this motherf*cker."

