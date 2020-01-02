It was reported last week that former G-Unit rapper, Young Buck, was arrested in Ashland City, Tennessee on an outstanding felony fugitive from justice warrant from Newton County, Georgia. He was placed in jail on December 20th and is being held without bond in Cheatham County, Tennessee. He will remain behind bars after spending Christmas in his cell of the "chronically overcrowded jail" while he awaits his extradition to Georgia for his court date on May 7th, 2020.

It has now been confirmed by The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office that Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, that he has been charged with child abandonment. To reach out to Buck, fans and supporters can sign up for a Securus account and "visit" the rapper over live video chat. The website also allows those who wish to show their support to send him written messages as well as load money into his account so that he is able to respond. The system also allows for images to be sent directly to him.

Before he went to jail, Buck was in the middle of a heated back-and-forth between himself and former G-Unit companion, 50 Cent, who was relentlessly mocking Buck for supposedly being in a relationship with a transgender woman. 50 has yet to make any comments on Buck's arrest.