Young Buck Addresses 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, & Lloyd Banks On "Ash Tray"

Mitch Findlay
February 25, 2021 09:31
Image via YouTube

Young Buck addresses 50 Cent in the emotional "Ash Tray," speaking on G-Unit, Dr. Dre, and Lloyd Banks in the process.


Anybody who remembers the rise and dominant run of G-Unit will likely hold respect for Young Buck, even if that respect doesn't always translate to streaming numbers. And while the Cashville emcee has fallen on hard times in the industry, having been essentially blackballed and publically shamed by former group members, Buck has remained relentless in his output, following up his recent Vaccine tape with yet another new drop in "Ash Tray." 

A team-up effort with Drumma Boy, who whips up a smooth instrumental for the occasion, Buck opts to provide an update his contentious relationship with 50 Cent. Addressing his former G-Unit partner by name, Buck keeps things relatively businesslike as he reflects on where things went wrong. "The question is, why try to sign me and sabotage me?" asks Buck. "Break me and Travelodge me, see me and try to dodge me." As the emotional verse continues, he brings up the time he stabbed a man in Dr. Dre's defense. "Thought you were my brotha, n***a, told you to guide me," he laments. "Put this knife inside a stomach n***a told you to hide me / Ay Dre, you don't owe me nothing n***a I do this proudly!"

Closing things out with a reference to Lloyd Banks, wishing that the Punchline King would slide in with a closing verse, "Ash Tray" feels like a climactic chapter of the G-Unit saga. Though it's unlikely we'll ever see true peace between the once-mighty crew, perhaps Buck's words will resonate this time -- however likely that may be.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Thought you were my brotha, n***a, told you to guide me,
Put this knife inside a stomach n***a told you to hide me
Ay Dre, you don't owe me nothing n***a I do this proudly!

