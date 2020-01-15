One of Netflix's latest series to pick up steam on the platform has confirmed that the third installment of the show is coming "soon." The official Twitter account for the series titled You sent out a message alluding that the new season will have everything to do with Joe's (played by Penn Badgley) new neighbour.

The show is loosely based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel of the same name. Season one introduced viewers to Joe, whose childhood turned him into a grown man who convinces himself that he's doing good for his love interests that he stalks, and becomes obsessed with. “Absolutely it could come back for season three,” executive producer Sera Gamble said of the show. “I will say that we have an idea for season three that is SO exciting that people talk about it in the [writer’s] room everyday."



David Livingston/Getty Images

Season two introduced some new characters and one was Ellie, Joe's teenage neighbour who he tries to "protect."

“The writers are so good at throwing in twists and turns,” Jenna Ortega (who plays Ellie) said. “If I were to come back, I don’t know if I would come back initially, in the first couple episodes … I want Ellie to pressure Joe and stress him out a little bit because he is such a terrible person! As much as people love him, he deserves that pressure, he deserves to feel in trouble.”