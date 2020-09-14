If you've ever wished you had a rich uncle with a mansion and a pool, you're in luck. You can make that dream come true for the low of price of $30 a night.

After first teasing a partnership with Airbnb on Instagram, Will Smith has made it official with a new listing for "The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around."

Guests are entitled to "a few royal perks", including "a fresh pair of Jordans [for] shooting some b-ball in the bedroom" and meals served on silver platters.

It's also for a good cause: "Airbnb will make a one-time donation to... the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, a program that supports youth, including those in greatest need, by offering development and skill-building programs, recreational activities and empowerment tools."

Don't be surprised if the home looks a little different when you first walk in, though. All interior scenes were shot on sets, but the famous residence was used for exterior shots and, most notably, whenever Uncle Phil would throw Jazz out of the house.

The partnership with Airbnb commemorates the 30th anniversary of the iconic show and follows the announcement of an upcoming reunion special that will air on HBO Max. Fans will be happy to know that Janet Hubert, a.k.a the original Aunt Viv, is involved, reuniting her with her on-screen family for "an unscripted special looking back at the series and the cultural impact the series has had since its debut."

With a gritty reboot in the works (with original showrunners Andy and Susan Borowitz, Smith, and original producers Quincy Jones and Benny Medina attached as executive producers), it seems nostalgia for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is at an all-time high.

Look at your kingdom, you're (almost) there. Will you be staying in the Fresh Prince mansion?